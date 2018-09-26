A goat-antelope which escaped from Paignton Zoo has returned to her herd, staff have said.

The West Caucasian tur fled into woods after jumping a fence at the Devon zoo on Monday.

Keepers say she was "finally tempted" by food and was "none the worse" for her time away.

"She might be embarrassed wondering what the others will think of her," said Philip Knowling, from the zoo.

The animal was spotted near the zoo on Tuesday with staff keen not to spook her.

Mr Knowling said many people had worked "quietly" to get her back.

"People here have put in a lot of hard work, much of it... behind the scenes, patiently doing the right thing to make sure she was OK," he said.