Image copyright Devon and Cornwall Police Image caption Vanessa George was jailed at Bristol Crown Court after admitting 12 charges in 2009

The case of a woman who was jailed for abusing children at a nursery is to go before the Parole Board.

Vanessa George was found guilty of sexually abusing children in her care and swapping indecent images over the internet in 2009.

The 47-year-old, from Plymouth, took photographs on her phone of her abusing toddlers at Little Ted's Nursery.

She is serving a minimum of seven years at Bronzefield women's prison in Ashford, Surrey.

A spokesperson for the Parole Board of England and Wales said: "We can confirm the parole review of Vanessa George has been referred to the Parole Board and is following standard processes.

"The job of the Parole Board is to determine if someone would represent a significant risk to the public after release.

"The panel will carefully look at a whole range of evidence, including details of the original evidence and any evidence of behaviour change. We do that with great care and public safety is our number one priority."

It is unclear when Vanessa George's parole board review will be heard.

Image caption A new pre-school facility called Greenshoots opened in place of Little Ted's Nursery in 2010

Angela Allen, from Nottingham, who was sent the images, was jailed for at least five years and received an indeterminate sentence.

Colin Blanchard, from Rochdale, who forwarded the pictures to Allen after George sent them to him, was given a minimum term of nine years in 2011.

George was arrested at her home in Efford in June 2009 after images of her sexually abusing children and babies were found on a computer in Manchester.