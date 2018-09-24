Image caption The "horned beast" should not be approached

A goat-antelope described as a "danger to the public" has escaped from Paignton Zoo.

Specialists and police officers are searching for the mountain-dwelling West Caucasian tur, which broke free from its enclosure earlier.

It is thought to be in Clennan Woods at Goodrington, which backs on to the zoo.

A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: "As you can see, it is a horned beast and could be a danger to the public if startled.

"If you see the tur, please make no efforts to corner it and call the police immediately."

Paignton Zoo said the safety of the animal was its priority.