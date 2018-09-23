Image caption Johnny Kingdom was killed by a digger, police reports said

Hundreds of people have gathered to pay tribute to wildlife "legend" television presenter Johnny Kingdom, who died in a "tragic" accident.

The 79-year-old film-maker and author was killed by a digger on his farm north Devon, on 6 September.

Police said they were called to reports the vehicle had rolled over in a field at Knowstone. He died at the scene.

His funeral took place at Bishops Nympton on Sunday afternoon.

Mr Kingdom created a wildlife habitat on his 52-acre patch of land on the edge of Exmoor and in 2006 his first series on BBC 2, A Year On Exmoor, was watched by more than three million people.

Image caption Mr Kingdom's funeral was held at the parish church of Bishops Nympton

Producer David Parker, who worked with him for fifteen years, said his death had come as a big shock

"Johnny was sort of an indestructible character... He was solid as a rock really... It is a real tragedy," he said.

"His field-craft skills were really second to none... When it got to sitting there waiting for that wildlife he had so much patience, he could sit there for days."

Image caption Hundreds gathered to celebrate the presenter's life

In a statement after his death, his family said that "a legend had been lost."

Mr Parker said the BBC's upcoming series of Autumnwatch will run an on-air tribute to Mr Kingdom along with a series of programmes on BBC Four from Monday evening.