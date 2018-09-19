Image caption Churston Manor Hotel's owners said issues raised were being dealt with "properly and professionally"

A hotel has said it is taking action to improve fire safety precautions after concerns were raised by an expert.

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service confirmed it had identified fire safety issues at Churston Manor Hotel.

The service was alerted after fire safety expert Alan Cox visited the hotel, near Brixham, Devon.

Its owners said an action plan was in place and issues were being dealt with "properly and professionally".

They added: "We are now working closely and constructively with Devon and Somerset Fire Services to implement all necessary improvements."

After staying at the Grade II* listed hotel as a guest, Mr Cox raised concerns about fire safety, highlighting alleged failings with doors and smoke detectors.

He has also called for the reintroduction of legislation that saw fire services inspecting buildings and giving certificates.

Since the late 1990s, small business owners have been responsible for checking their own fire safety procedures.

However, Mr Cox claimed 80% of hotels he had visited across the south west were "unsatisfactory".

The fire service said fire safety issues had been identified at Churston Manor and an "action plan" was now in place.