A teenage boy died two days after his bicycle was involved in a crash with a car.

Ben Davies, from Exeter, was seriously injured in the crash at 19:15 BST last Thursday.

The 16-year-old was taken to Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital, but he died from his injuries on Saturday morning.

The crash involving a silver Ford Fiesta happened at the junction of Tithebarn Way and Pinn Lane in the city, police said.

A driver and front seat passenger of the car were uninjured.

Officers from Devon and Cornwall Police's Serious Collision Investigation Team are investigating and have appealed for witnesses to contact them.

