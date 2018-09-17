Teenage cyclist dies two days after Exeter crash
A teenage boy died two days after his bicycle was involved in a crash with a car.
Ben Davies, from Exeter, was seriously injured in the crash at 19:15 BST last Thursday.
The 16-year-old was taken to Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital, but he died from his injuries on Saturday morning.
The crash involving a silver Ford Fiesta happened at the junction of Tithebarn Way and Pinn Lane in the city, police said.
A driver and front seat passenger of the car were uninjured.
Officers from Devon and Cornwall Police's Serious Collision Investigation Team are investigating and have appealed for witnesses to contact them.