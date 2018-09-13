Image copyright Chris Busby Image caption Dr Chris Busby has advised the government on radiation risks

A radiation scientist has spoken of his anger at being arrested on suspicion of making a bomb.

Two police officers "felt unwell" during a visit to Dr Chris Busby's home in Bideford, Devon, which boasts its own laboratory.

The 73-year-old said he was held for 19 hours under the Explosives Act before being released with no further action.

Devon and Cornwall Police said its inquiries were about public safety and not criminal matters.

The force said it had been called to the property to investigate concerns for a woman's welfare.

'Skripal effect'

Dr Busby, who has previously advised the government on radiation risks, said neighbours had reported his 29-year-old housemate "acting strangely".

A cordon was set up around his home on Wednesday morning when the two officers complained of feeling unwell - which Dr Busby attributed to "psychological problems associated with their knowledge of the Skripal poisoning".

The scientist said he was handcuffed and interviewed all night by police who suspected he was making a bomb, but the only substances found at his home were "innocuous chemicals for research into radiation".

Image caption A bomb disposal team was called to the property in Bideford

He returned home that night to find officers had searched his home laboratory and sealed off his home in Bridge Street.

"They destroyed my experiment. It was most irritating," he said.

Dr Busby said he felt he was being targeted because of his criticism of the government's current assessment of radiation risks.

The force said the affected officers were unharmed and there was no risk to the wider public.