A drunk man who gouged his partner's eyes and smashed a picture frame over her head has been jailed.

Christopher Cozens, of Paignton, Devon, also punched his victim in the face, Exeter Crown Court heard.

Cozens, 37, admitted causing actual bodily harm and possession of a stun gun disguised as a torch, and was jailed for two years and nine months.

His victim escaped without serious injury to her eyes, but suffered bruising to her face, head and back.

The court heard neighbours had called the police on 26 June after hearing the hour-long attack.

Paul Dentith, defending, said Cozens has a brain injury and mental health problems arising from long-term abuse of alcohol.

He said he was upset and under stress because he was about to be evicted.

Judge David Evans said Cozens had a bad record for domestic violence against previous partners and his offence was aggravated by being drunk.

He imposed a restraining order banning him from contacting the victim or going to her new home.