Man's body found in doorway in Exeter city centre

  • 6 September 2018
Police officer Image copyright PA
Image caption An area of Exeter city centre has been cordoned off

The body of a man believed to be in his thirties has been found in a city centre doorway.

Police were informed by ambulance staff just before 07:00 BST on Thursday that a man's body had been discovered in the entrance of the Natwest Bank in High Street, Exeter.

Emergency services are at the scene and the area has been cordoned off.

Enquiries are underway to establish the man's identity and the circumstances surrounding his death.

