Image copyright Callum Stephenson/Jane Neale Image caption The giant bike had been created to coincide with the second stage of the Tour of Britain

Pranksters have turned a giant bicycle created to celebrate the Tour of Britain into a giant penis.

Locals in Ilfracombe, Devon, got a "rude awakening" when they spotted the naughty artwork on the side of Capstone Hill on Tuesday morning.

The bike, made out of cardboard and reclaimed plastic, was commissioned by a local environment initiative.

It appeared during the second stage of the cycling race, which ran from Cranbrook to Barnstaple.

The team behind the project managed to see the funny side.

Project co-ordinator Seth Conway said: "Ilfracombe had a rude awakening this morning.

"Some people obviously thought it would be fun to rearrange the spokes and the wheels."

He added: "It's created quite a bit of a buzz and it's shone a bit more attention on to what the bike was there for."

The Tour of Britain finishes in central London on Sunday.

