A cow trapped at the bottom of cliffs for more than a week has been rescued by firefighters and the RSPCA.

The animal was spotted in its precarious position on rocks between Hallsands and Start Point, Devon, by a member of public on 22 August.

Farmer Fred Ansell fed hay to the heifer, nicknamed Rocky, by kayak.

On Friday, the year-old Devon Red Ruby was stunned by a vet before being levered into a boat and taken to safety on a nearby beach.

Mr Ansell said: "The rescue operation went excellently. Rocky is standing up and looks bright and happy."

Image caption The heifer was sedated by a vet before being brought to shore by boat

Image copyright Jeff Gillard Image caption The RSPCA, RNLI Salcombe lifeboat crew, HM Coastguard, fire service and a vet all assisted in the operation

Rocky was transferred to a trailer to be taken back to Start Farm, where she will be fully checked over by a vet.