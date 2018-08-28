Image caption Police have appealed for witnesses after the crash on the B3193 between Chudleigh and Kingsteignton

Two people have been killed and another seriously injured in a two-car crash in Devon.

Emergency services were called to the B3193 between Chudleigh and Kingsteignton at about 17:45 BST on Monday.

Police say a 28-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy, both from Chudleigh, died at the scene.

A man in his 60s, also from Chudleigh, was airlifted to Derriford Hospital with life-changing injuries.

The road was closed throughout Monday evening while an investigation into the crash took place.

Police said the two men's next of kin had been informed but formal identification has yet to take place.