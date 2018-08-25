Exeter motorcyclist dies in pedestrian crash
- 25 August 2018
A 22-year-old motorcyclist has died in a crash outside an Aldi supermarket in Exeter.
The motorbike hit an 82-year-old man in Topsham Road on Friday afternoon.
The pedestrian was taken to Derriford Hospital with serious injuries. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. Both were said to be from the local area.
The road was closed for forensic examination. Devon and Cornwall Police is appealing for witnesses.