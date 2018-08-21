Image copyright LDRS Image caption The extra "T" was covered up at the weekend by Devon County Council

A council has misspelt a town's name on a sign promoting a new cycle route.

It was put up last week in Newton Abbot, Devon, to promote a new east-to-west cycle route, which will be opening next year.

However, an extra "T" appeared on the Devon County Council sign saying "Newton Abbott".

The extra letter has now been covered up with tape and a spokesman said the sign would be replaced.

A spokesman from Devon County Council said: "We are aware of the error and have asked for the sign to be corrected as soon as possible."

More Devon and Cornwall news.

Image copyright LDRS Image caption Newton Abbot had an extra T added on this Devon County Council sign

The shared pedestrian and cycle path along Newton Abbot's Ashburton Road will see around 1.2km of footpath being widened in a £1.45m scheme.

It will connect housing developments Houghton Barton and Hele Park to schools, the railway station, local amenities, the town centre and the rest of the town's cycle network.

Work has begun and will be finished next spring.