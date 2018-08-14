Image caption The boy was sentenced at the Exeter Youth Court

A teenager who raped two children will spend a year in prison.

The 18-year-old, who has not been named for legal reasons, was given a two-year detention and training order by Exeter Youth Court.

He pleaded guilty to raping a boy under 13, a girl under 13 and two counts of assaulting a boy and girl under 13 by touching.

The court heard the assaults happened over a nine-month period when he was 13-years-old in a Devon village.

District Judge Diana Baker said he would serve half of the two-year sentence in an adult jail before being released under supervision.

She said the abuse took place from September 2013 to May 2014 with a minimum of 14 separate incidents.

'Sexual experimentation'

Prosecutor Fiona Elder said the true scale of it only came out when the boy had sex education lessons at school and told his parents this was what the defendant had been doing to the girl. He later confided in his father that he too had been raped.

Judge Baker rejected it was "sexual experimentation" or that it was a "one-off" type of offending.

Defence barrister Mary Aspinall-Miles said there was no suggestion he was attracted to children and did not fantasise about the offences.

The defendant said:"I am sorry for the victims and everyone who has been affected."