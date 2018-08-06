Image copyright Google Image caption A crossbow was retrieved from the property in Braunton

A man has died after his throat was "lacerated" in an incident involving a crossbow in north Devon, police say.

Armed officers found the victim when they were called to Dyers Close, Braunton, on Friday afternoon.

The man, aged in his 40s, was airlifted to Derriford Hospital in Plymouth in a critical condition and died on Sunday, Devon and Cornwall Police said.

A woman, also in her 40s, was treated for a leg injury and officers described the case as "isolated and contained".

Police were called at about 15:10 BST on Friday and a crossbow was retrieved from the property.

Det Insp Phil Gray, of Devon and Cornwall Police, said officers were "working hard to clarify the circumstances" but they were not seeking anyone else in connection with what happened.

He said: "Families are both being supported by police and enquiries are continuing."