Image caption The victim was stabbed in a Tesco car park in Barnstaple

A 50-year-old man has been charged with murdering a man who was stabbed in a Tesco car park.

Police were called to Barnstaple Retail Park on Station Road in the north Devon town at about 18:20 BST on Friday.

Officers said identification of the victim had not been finished, but it is thought to be a 39-year-old local man.

Kevin Gale, also known as Kevin Maloney, has been charged with murder and the possession of a knife or bladed article in a public place.

He is due to appear at Exeter Magistrates' Court on Monday morning, a police spokeswoman said.