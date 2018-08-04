Image copyright Google Image caption The man was taken to Derriford Hospital in Plymouth after the attack

A parking attendant was "knocked unconscious" during a disagreement over a space at a National Trust site, police have said.

Officers said the 72-year-old was "repeatedly kicked and punched whilst on the ground" at about 14:20 BST on Thursday.

The pensioner was working at the car park near Mill Bay beach, East Portlemouth, Devon.

He is now recovering at home after being taken to Derriford Hospital.

A spokeswoman for the National Trust said: "We are in close contact with him and our thoughts remain with him for a speedy recovery."

Police are looking for a hired red Vauxhall Astra in connection with the assault.