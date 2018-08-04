Image copyright Google Image caption Emergency services retrieved the man's body from the river next to the Mill on the Exe pub

A man's body has been pulled from a river near a pub in Exeter.

A member of the public spotted the body in the River Exe, next to the Mill on the Exe pub, at about 17:30 BST on Friday.

There was no third party involved and the coroner has been informed, Devon and Cornwall Police said.

In July, Exeter City Council put up signs warning the public about the dangers of "swimming in, or jumping into river or canals".

Police said the next of kin of the man, who was in his 40s but has not been named, have been told.

"Further inquiries will be made into what happened leading up to the person being found in the river," a spokesman added.

'Cold water shock'

Last month, the council said there had be several incidents of people jumping into Exeter canal and that signs warn of the dangers of drowning and the disturbance to wildlife.

At the time Dan Searle, from Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service, said: "Be careful when jumping into open water, as cold water shock is a particular concern at this time of year.

"Cold water shock will make you shiver affecting your coordination and swimming ability. Cold water could claim your life."