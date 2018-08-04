Image copyright Google Image caption Police are yet to confirm the identity of the man fatally stabbed at the retail park

A man has died after he was stabbed "multiple times" at a retail park in north Devon.

Devon and Cornwall Police was called to the Barnstaple Retail Park on Station Road at about 18:20 BST on Friday.

The injured man, who was in his 30s but has not been named, died at North Devon District Hospital.

A 49-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder by armed police officers at about 03:00 in Barnstaple, the force said.

Sup Matt Lawler said: "This is now a contained incident. We have a suspect in custody who will be questioned today.

"I would like to reassure the community that this incident is in hand and not to be alarmed at the additional police presence that will be seen in the area this weekend."