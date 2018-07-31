Image copyright Devon and Cornwall Police Image caption Nicholas Webber-Dollery bit off "an appreciable portion" of Robert Schreiber's left ear

A drunk clubber who made a noise like a pig before biting off part of another man's ear has been jailed for seven years.

Nicholas Webber-Dollery, from Bideford, made grunting noises before he attacked Robert Schreiber, a court heard.

Mr Schreiber has been left permanently disfigured following the attack on the dancefloor at the Tavern Club in Barnstaple on 12 October 2017.

Judge David Evans said Webber-Dollery, 29, had used his "teeth as a weapon".

Webber-Dollery, of High Street, was sentenced at Exeter Crown Court after being convicted of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

'Crunch type sound'

Webber-Dollery had confronted Mr Schreiber on the dancefloor after they came into contact, the court heard.

William Hunter, prosecuting, said: "Mr Schreiber described the defendant making a noise like a pig.

"He then heard a crunch type sound. Webber-Dollery had bitten off part of his ear."

Judge Evans said the defendant must have "used significant force" to "clamp down and bite through" Mr Schreiber's ear.

"You took off an appreciable portion of the top of his left ear and it was in fact discovered by floor staff, but an effort to re-attach it was not successful," the judge said.

Webber-Dollery told the jury he was drunk and had no intention of hurting anyone.

He apologised and said he would give Mr Schreiber one of his ears if he could.