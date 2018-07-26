Image copyright Devon and Cornwall Police Image caption The defence said Armstrong had committed the crime on the spur of the moment and ran away in panic

A man has been jailed for biting the tip of another man's nose off.

Michael Armstrong attacked James Martin in the street last November after the pair had argued inside a social club in Exeter, Devon.

Police say Mr Martin will be disfigured for life after the end of his nose had to be reattached by surgeons.

Bricklayer Michael Armstrong, 33, admitted causing grievous bodily harm with intent and was jailed for five years and 10 months.

Sentencing him at Exeter Crown Court, Judge Timothy Rose said it was a "serious injury" which resulted in "significant facial disfigurement".

"The use of your teeth was effectively the same as the use of a weapon," he said.

"You made a decision with little thought or rationality to bite him in the way that you did, with the terrible consequences that arose from that appalling act."

'Affected by alcohol'

After the fight, Mr Armstrong ran away and initially claimed to police that he had been acting in self-defence.

He changed his plea after police found conversations which he had had with friends on WhatsApp.

Officers found messages in which Armstrong's friends mocked the victim, calling him "Nosey" and he claimed he was "acting the victim".

Image copyright Google Image caption CCTV footage showed the pair arguing inside Whipton and Pinhoe Labour Club in Exeter

The prosecution said both men had been drinking for hours and were affected by alcohol.

Mr Armstrong knocked the victim to the ground and bit his nose as he tried to get up, Barrister Brian Fitzherbert said.

Mr Martin felt a sharp pain and saw blood on his front.

The tip of Mr Martin's nose was found on the pavement outside the social club and was sewn back on after police took it with him to hospital.

The operation was successful but he will be disfigured for life and is likely to need more skin grafts.