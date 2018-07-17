Image copyright Scott Grenney Image caption It is believed the puppy climbed out of the open window and slid into the guttering

A puppy has been saved by firefighters in Plymouth after it got stranded on a roof.

Firefighters from Crownhill fire station were called to Wilton Road on Monday 16 July after the dog climbed out of an open window.

Rescuers used a cherry picker to reach the stranded puppy.

Eyewitness Scott Grenney saw the dog "wag its tail happily" as it was rescued.

He said: "The small puppy appeared to have slid down the roof from the open window and was stuck on the guttering. There was no way to reach it."

"Firefighters had a blanket open in case the dog fell," Mr Grenney said, adding that it "wagged its tail happily and was rescued" when the crane came over.

Image copyright Scott Grenney Image caption Firefighters were called to save the stranded puppy from a third floor roof

Image copyright Scott Grenney Image caption The dog was spotted wagging its tail as rescuers arrived

Image copyright Scott Grenney Image caption Firefighters from Crownhill fire station took part in the rescue

Image copyright Scott Grenney Image caption The puppy is brought safely back to the ground by firefighters

A spokesperson for Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said that crews took less than 30 minutes to save the puppy.