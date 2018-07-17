Puppy saved from roof by Plymouth firefighters
A puppy has been saved by firefighters in Plymouth after it got stranded on a roof.
Firefighters from Crownhill fire station were called to Wilton Road on Monday 16 July after the dog climbed out of an open window.
Rescuers used a cherry picker to reach the stranded puppy.
Eyewitness Scott Grenney saw the dog "wag its tail happily" as it was rescued.
He said: "The small puppy appeared to have slid down the roof from the open window and was stuck on the guttering. There was no way to reach it."
"Firefighters had a blanket open in case the dog fell," Mr Grenney said, adding that it "wagged its tail happily and was rescued" when the crane came over.
A spokesperson for Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said that crews took less than 30 minutes to save the puppy.