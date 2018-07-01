Man critical after Exeter late night attack
- 1 July 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man is in a critical condition with head injuries after he was assaulted in Exeter.
The attack happened at about 23:00 BST on Saturday outside Sports Direct in the High Street, police said.
The victim, who is aged in his 40s, is being treated in the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital.
The area where the attack happened has been cordoned off by police and officers are appealing for witnesses to come forward.