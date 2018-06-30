Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The couple got married in Devon last May

Olympic diver Tom Daley and his US film-maker husband Dustin Lance Black have become parents.

The couple, who announced the pregnancy in February, revealed the news in the Times on Saturday.

The announcement read: "BLACK-DALEY On 27th June 2018 to Thomas Robert Daley and Dustin Lance Black, a son, Robert Ray."

The pair had their child via a surrogate and previously said they had received some negative feedback.

The three-time World Champion diver had also said he wants to be as good a dad as his father, who was also called Robert and died in 2011.

Daley, 24, and 44-year-old Black got engaged in 2015 and married in Devon last year.

Speaking about using a surrogate on Fearne Cotton's Happy Place podcast in March, Daley said: "With Kim Kardashian West, people felt sorry she's not able to have to have a child because of health reasons 'how lovely it is that a surrogate has been willing to do that'.

"But for every other gay couple that is not able to have a child, but desperately would love to bring up a child like any heterosexual couple, we have been treated quite differently."

Daley, from Plymouth, won bronze medals at the Olympic Games in London and Rio de Janeiro.

Black won the best original screenplay Oscar for the 2008 film Milk, which was based on the life of gay rights activist and politician, Harvey Milk.

Speaking of his impending fatherhood at the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast in April, Daley said: "It's been such a crazy experience. It changes your outlook on life.

"Even on a plane. I'm never scared of flying - and as soon as there was any turbulence I was like 'oh my God', because there's more than my life I have to care about now."