Image caption Southway: Police are appealing for witnesses to the attack

A 21-year-old man is in a critical condition in hospital after he was stabbed in the stomach.

Detectives think the attack at 23:15 BST on Friday in Southway, Plymouth, could have involved a group of people who left the scene in a car.

They have not ruled out a link with another stabbing at 19:45 BST in the Whitleigh area of the city.

Police are appealing for witnesses and particularly anyone who can help them identify the getaway vehicle.