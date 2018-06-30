Man critical after Plymouth stabbing
- 30 June 2018
A 21-year-old man is in a critical condition in hospital after he was stabbed in the stomach.
Detectives think the attack at 23:15 BST on Friday in Southway, Plymouth, could have involved a group of people who left the scene in a car.
They have not ruled out a link with another stabbing at 19:45 BST in the Whitleigh area of the city.
Police are appealing for witnesses and particularly anyone who can help them identify the getaway vehicle.