Devon

Girl, 16, breaks spine in 60ft Devon cliff fall

  • 30 June 2018
Orcombe Image copyright Steve Belasco/Jurassicphotographic.com
Image caption The girl is thought to have been sitting at the top of the cliff with friends when she fell.

A 16-year-old girl was found in "extreme agony" with a broken spine after falling 60ft (19m) down a cliff, according to rescuers.

Exmouth RNLI rescuers said they found the girl on a cliff ledge at Orcombe Point at 21:40 BST on Friday.

She was stretchered to the beach where she was airlifted to Derriford Hospital in Plymouth.

The girl is thought to have been sitting at the top of the cliff with friends when she fell.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites