Image copyright Steve Belasco/Jurassicphotographic.com Image caption The girl is thought to have been sitting at the top of the cliff with friends when she fell.

A 16-year-old girl was found in "extreme agony" with a broken spine after falling 60ft (19m) down a cliff, according to rescuers.

Exmouth RNLI rescuers said they found the girl on a cliff ledge at Orcombe Point at 21:40 BST on Friday.

She was stretchered to the beach where she was airlifted to Derriford Hospital in Plymouth.

The girl is thought to have been sitting at the top of the cliff with friends when she fell.