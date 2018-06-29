Image caption Hannah Bragg played for Tavistock Girls Rugby Team in Devon

Three people have been arrested in connection with the suspected drug-related death of a 15-year-old girl.

Hannah Bragg, from Tavistock, Devon, was found unwell at a disused viaduct near the town on Saturday.

A 20-year-old man, a 14-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy were arrested on Thursday.

Police said they believed Hannah, who played for Tavistock Girls Rugby Team, suffered an adverse reaction after taking MDMA.

The man was held on suspicion of conspiracy to supply a Class A drug, the 14-year-old on suspicion of supplying a Class A drug, and the 15-year-old on suspicion of supplying a Class A drug and possession of a Class B drug.

All three have been released under investigation, pending further inquiries.

A 14-year-old boy, who was found with Hannah, has now been released from Derriford Hospital in Plymouth.

Det Insp Adrian Hawkins, of Devon and Cornwall Police, said neighbourhood teams had been talking to schools about the risks of drug use.

"One young girl's life has already been lost, the message to the public at this stage is clear, no drugs are safe," he said.