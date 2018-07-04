Image copyright Google Image caption Police say the first attack happened outside the Three Elms in Drew Street Brixham

A murder investigation has been launched over the death of a man who was attacked twice after watching an England football match.

The 49-year-old man, who has not been named, was attacked just before midnight on Thursday 28 June in Drew Street, Brixham.

He suffered serious injuries as a result of the attack and died in Derriford Hospital on Tuesday.

A man in his 20s was interviewed and released pending further enquiries.

More stories from Devon

Officers say there was another attack outside the Crown and Anchor Pub on Brixham Quayside later the same night.

It was the same night England lost to Belgium in the final group match of the World Cup.