Image copyright Google Image caption The teenagers were found near a disused viaduct in Tavistock

A 15-year-old girl has died after she was found unwell near a disused viaduct, having apparently taken an unknown substance.

A 14-year-old boy who was discovered with the girl near Crowndale Road in Tavistock, Devon, remains in a critical condition.

The pair were airlifted to hospital at about 16:15 BST on Saturday, but the girl died shortly afterwards.

Devon and Cornwall Police said they were found close to a disused viaduct.

Officers believe both teenagers had "suffered adverse reactions having taken an, as yet unknown, substance or substances".

The girl's next of kin have been informed and officers are supporting her family.

Police are appealing for anyone who has information about the incident, including people in the area around the viaduct on Saturday afternoon.