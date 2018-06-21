Image copyright Nick Irving Image caption PC Lucy Clark was alleged to have perverted the course of justice

Jurors in the case of a police officer accused of framing a woman she arrested have failed to reach a verdict.

PC Lucy Clark told Exeter Crown Court Shniece McMenamin grabbed and pulled her arm outside a Plymouth nightclub - a claim rejected by the witness.

The Devon and Cornwall officer denied perverting the course of justice by fabricating her account of events.

An Exeter Crown Court jury was discharged after failing to decide on the charge.

More on this story and other Devon news

Judge Salomonsen gave the Crown Prosecution Service a week to decide whether to seek a retrial, but advised them not to do so.

He said: "I very much doubt if it is in the public interest for this case to carry on any further in this arena."