Image caption Emergency services were called to Maddock Drive on Friday evening

A 48-year-old man has died after a fire tore through a ground-floor flat.

Emergency services were called to Maddock Drive in Plympton, Devon, at about 20:00 BST on Friday.

The man had serious burn injuries when he was pulled from the flat by members of the public. He was taken to hospital by ambulance, where he later died.

Devon and Cornwall Police have launched a joint investigation with Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service to establish the cause of the fire.

Image caption The property has been boarded up and secured while officers investigate

Fire crews rescued two women, who did not suffer major injuries, from a first-floor flat.

The property was cordoned off over the weekend to allow a forensic investigation to be carried out.

The man's next of kin have been informed.