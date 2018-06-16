Image caption The property has been "boarded up and secured" after the fire tore through the building

A man suffered life-threatening burns in a fire at a flat.

Firefighters rescued the man in his 40s from the ground floor of the property in Maddock Drive, Plymouth, at about 20:0 BST on Friday.

He is seriously ill in intensive care at Derriford Hospital. Two women who were rescued from a first floor flat did not suffer major injuries.

An investigation into the cause of the fire has been launched, Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said.

Police said the property has been "boarded up and secured" and the owners have been contacted.