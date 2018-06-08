Image copyright Devon and Cornwall Police Image caption Steven Price made contact with the decoy through the chat site Lycos

A company director who travelled 100 miles to meet a 12-year-old girl for sex was caught for the second time by a police sting operation.

Steven Price spent 40 days grooming a girl called "Maddy", who was actually a decoy profile, in an online chat room.

He was jailed for 15 months by Recorder Martin Meeke at Exeter Crown Court.

Price was caught by another police operation last year, when he spent six months sending sex messages to what he believed was an 11-year-old girl.

He was put on the sex offenders' register for 10 years and his contact with girls is restricted for 15 years by a sexual harm prevention order.

More stories from Devon

The 62-year-old drove from his home in Gloucestershire to a pub car park in Torquay to meet the girl.

Instead he was arrested by police, who found a condom in his pocket.

During 19 different online chats, he told the girl that he wanted to "give her her first orgasm" and also asked her to carry out sex acts on herself.

Image copyright Google Image caption Price arranged a meeting with the fictitious girl at the Willow Tree pub in Torquay

Company director Price, of Elcombe Lane, Uley, near Dursley, admitted attempting to engage in a sexual conversation with a child.

He also pleaded guilty to attempting to meet a child under 13 for the purpose of sexual activity and attempting to meet a child following grooming.

Price asked for a further offence of sexual communication to be considered by the court.

Recorder Mr Meeke told him: "There were 19 quite long exchanges with Maddy in which you spoke in the most explicit sexual terms. You discussed penetrative sex.

"The evidence suggests you have an unnatural interest in girls aged 11 and 12."