Image copyright Devon and Cornwall Police Image caption Matthew Jackson, from Bishopsteignton, was found dead in Teignmouth

A man has been charged with the murder of a 38-year-old in Devon.

Matthew Jackson, from Bishopsteignton, was found deceased in Barnpark Terrance, Teignmouth, at about 07:50 BST on Sunday 3 June.

David Ablett, 52, from Teignmouth, was remanded in custody after appearing at Plymouth Magistrates' Court.

Two other men were previously arrested on suspicion of the murder, and have been released under investigation.

Police said Mr Jackson's next of kin had been informed.

Det Insp Steve Davies said: "I would ask that anyone who has CCTV close to the Barnpark Terrace area to make contact with us."

Mr Ablett is expected to appear for a bail application at Plymouth Crown Court tomorrow.