Image copyright Google Image caption The centre said the man fell from a roped climbing wall

A 57-year-old man has died after falling from an indoor climbing wall.

He suffered a fatal head injury when he fell to the floor on Friday, the Quay Climbing Centre in Exeter said.

The centre said the experienced climber suffered a "tragic accident" while "independently using climbing facilities at the centre". It confirmed that it had since reopened.

Devon and Cornwall Police said the death was being treated as an accident and has yet to formally name the man.

The centre said the "accident occurred on our roped climbing walls" and in "not in Clip 'n Climb Exeter".

It also said staff "cooperated fully and professionally with all the emergency services" and that "our thoughts are with [the victim's] family at this difficult time".

Although he has not been named, the man's family has been informed.