Image caption Scenes of crime officers have been examining the property and the investigation is ongoing said police

Police are treating a fire in the front doorway and hallway of an Exeter house as arson.

Both occupants of the house in Tarbet Road got out safely before emergency services arrived at about 03:00 GMT on Sunday.

Police said scenes of crime officers have examined the property and the investigation is ongoing.

Two fire appliances from Danes Castle and one from Middlemoor attended the fire.