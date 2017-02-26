Arson probe into Exeter house hallway fire
- 26 February 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Police are treating a fire in the front doorway and hallway of an Exeter house as arson.
Both occupants of the house in Tarbet Road got out safely before emergency services arrived at about 03:00 GMT on Sunday.
Police said scenes of crime officers have examined the property and the investigation is ongoing.
Two fire appliances from Danes Castle and one from Middlemoor attended the fire.