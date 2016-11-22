Image copyright Google Image caption The property in Okehampton Road has been cordoned off

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder by police investigating a suspicious death.

Officers said they discovered the body of an unidentified man when they were called to a property in Okehampton Road, Exeter, on Monday afternoon.

Devon and Cornwall Police said a 37-year-old local man had been arrested and was awaiting questioning.

Officers have also asked if anyone "had their black rubbish bin stolen recently".

The property where the body was found has been cordoned off.