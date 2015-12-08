Image copyright Google Image caption Woodbury Salterton lies near the estuary of the river Exe, seven miles from Exeter.

The Lordship or Ladyship of a West Country village is up for sale.

The Lordship of the Manor of Woodbury Salterton in Devon is on the market for a negotiable sum of £7,250, auctioneers said.

The buyer would be able to use the title Lord or Lady of the Manor on documents such as passports, chequebooks and credit cards.

It is associated with a wealth of history and allows membership of The Manorial Society of Great Britain.

The Lordship of Woodbury was a considerable manor at the time of Domesday Book (1086) when it belonged to the king, William the Conqueror.

Robert Smith, of Manorial Auctioneers Ltd, said it was expecting interest from a range of different people: "We do get zillionaires in China and Russia and America but also very ordinary people with disposable income," he said.

The last time it was sold was in 1997 for £14,250 to an US couple who owned Aladdin Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, but nowadays people were prepared to pay only up to about £8,000 for the privilege, he said.

"The pricing is more in line with art and antiques markets than the property market. I think people don't have the dosh anymore".