Dartmouth man charged with murder at former church building

  • 27 August 2015
St Barnabas Church Image copyright Google
Image caption Devon and Cornwall Police said two men had been arrested in connection with the death

A man has been charged with the murder of a man who was found fatally injured at a former church building in Devon.

Dean Rosser, 48, from Jubilee Close, Dartmouth had been arrested on suspicion of the murder of Colin Edwards, also from the town.

The 49-year-old victim was found at the Dartmouth Apprentice site, on Saturday evening, where he was treated by paramedics, but later died.

The 1830s St Barnabas Church building is now a supported living project.

Mr Rosser has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Torquay Magistrates' Court later.

A 43-year-old man from Dartmouth, who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, remains on police bail.

