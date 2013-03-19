Image caption The restaurant is based in a former seafront tourist visitor centre

A safe has been stolen from celebrity chef Gary Rhodes' new restaurant in Plymouth.

Devon and Cornwall Police said Rhodes At The Dome, on the city's Hoe, was burgled between midnight and 07:00 GMT on Monday.

The digital safe, containing an undisclosed amount of money, was "forcibly removed", officers said.

The restaurant is based in a Plymouth City Council-owned former seafront tourist visitor centre.

It is not the first time it has suffered as a result of theft since Rhodes announced his involvement in the building in 2011.

It was due to open in 2012, but was delayed until January this year after metal was stolen from the roof.