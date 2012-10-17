Image caption Linda Sheard's body was found at her home

A man has denied murdering his mother in Devon.

Andrew Cane, 30, was charged after the body of Linda Sheard, 63, was found at her home in Port Mer Close, Brixington, Exmouth, on 11 July.

Following his not guilty plea at Exeter Crown Court, Mr Cane, of Port Mer Close, was remanded in custody until his next hearing, due on 4 January 2013.

A trial was listed for July 2013, the court said.

Mr Cane's counsel said he was likely to plead guilty to manslaughter at a future hearing.

However, prosecutors said they were not accepting a plea to that offence.