A Devon teacher has been charged with 13 indecent image offences.

Alan Beer, 50, from Plymouth, was arrested in September on suspicion of possessing indecent images following a summer-long investigation.

He has been charged with 13 offences and is due to appear at Plymouth Magistrates' Court on 25 January.

A spokesman from Devon and Cornwall Police said they were "keen to stress" no children from Plymouth schools were linked to the offences.