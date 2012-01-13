Plymouth teacher Alan Beer on indecent images charges
- 13 January 2012
A Devon teacher has been charged with 13 indecent image offences.
Alan Beer, 50, from Plymouth, was arrested in September on suspicion of possessing indecent images following a summer-long investigation.
He has been charged with 13 offences and is due to appear at Plymouth Magistrates' Court on 25 January.
A spokesman from Devon and Cornwall Police said they were "keen to stress" no children from Plymouth schools were linked to the offences.