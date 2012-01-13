Devon

Plymouth teacher Alan Beer on indecent images charges

  • 13 January 2012

A Devon teacher has been charged with 13 indecent image offences.

Alan Beer, 50, from Plymouth, was arrested in September on suspicion of possessing indecent images following a summer-long investigation.

He has been charged with 13 offences and is due to appear at Plymouth Magistrates' Court on 25 January.

A spokesman from Devon and Cornwall Police said they were "keen to stress" no children from Plymouth schools were linked to the offences.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites