A teacher raped one of his teenage pupils after luring her away from a school disco, a Devon court heard.

Kenneth Anbany, 63, from Stockport, worked at a school in Devon when the alleged offences took place in the 1980s.

The victim went to the police in 2009 after learning that Mr Anbany had admitted a previous offence.

He denies one count of rape and two counts of inciting a child to commit an act of gross indecency.

Prosecution barrister Richard Crabb told Exeter Crown Court: "It is a clear case of a teacher taking advantage of a pupil in his charge for the sole purpose of his own sexual gratification."

Mr Crabb told the jury that Mr Anbany, who is now retired, had paid the teenage pupil "a great deal of attention" during lessons.

Wrongdoing 'denied'

He said: "He would comment on her looks, he would ask her personal questions about her private life.

"He would pester her to meet him after school. Sometimes he would put his arm around her at school.

"She never encouraged this attention and told people she felt uncomfortable about it."

Mr Crabb said that, at the party, Mr Anbany had asked the girl to meet him in private.

She "naively" got into his car and he suddenly drove off, allegedly stopping nearby and assaulting her.

Mr Crabb said Mr Anbany had admitted to the police that he danced with the girl at the party but he denied any wrongdoing.

He said the victim only went to the police in 2009 after learning that Mr Anbany had pleaded guilty that year to propositioning a teenage girl.