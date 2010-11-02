Image caption John Lewis said Exeter would be its first city centre home store

Nearly 200 jobs are to be created with the opening of a furniture store in Devon.

Retailer John Lewis said it is investing £8.5m in a home shop in Exeter city centre.

The shop, which is scheduled to open next autumn, will sell furniture, accessories, electrical and home technology.

The company said 180 jobs will be created when the store opens in Sidwell Street.

Managing director Andy Street said: "The city is a great fit for us in terms of location and catchment and gives shoppers in Devon and the South West easier access to a John Lewis.

"We've been keen on opening in Exeter for some time and this is our first town centre 'at home' shop."