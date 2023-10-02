Kyle Shimwell: Woman in court over crash which killed footballer
A woman has denied causing the death of a footballer who died after a car crash.
Kyle Shimwell, 21, was a passenger in a Fiat 500 and suffered serious injuries when it crashed into a shop in King Street in Bakewell, Derbyshire, on 7 January.
The Bakewell Town player was taken to hospital but died two days later.
Lucy Pegler appeared at Derby Crown Court earlier and pleaded not guilty to causing death by dangerous driving.
Ms Pegler, 21, of East Bank, Winster, near Matlock, is due to stand trial in August 2024.
