Derby: Team of cows brought in to conserve nature reserve
- Published
Cows are being used to manage land at a nature reserve as part of a conservation project in Derbyshire.
Four cows will spend two months eating grass and plants at Sinfin Moor Park and Nature Reserve in Derby.
The initiative, called conservation grazing, aims to keep wildlife habitats in check while cutting costs, without the need for park staff and mowers.
The Friends of Sinfin Moor Park and Nature Reserve said the cows will allow for wild flowers to grow in the fields.
Three Whitebred Shorthorn cows, called Joe, Fudge and Mickey and a Highland Cow, called Jack, were welcomed to the nature reserve earlier in September.
Jean Lung, secretary of the Friends of Sinfin Moor Park and Nature Reserve group, said: "They are beautiful animals and they're such an attraction for everybody coming past the nature reserve.
"They are doing such a good job. They're right in the middle of the field and doing a lot of grazing which is what we need.
"They can eat the apples but we prefer it if they eat the vegetation - it helps keep the grass down and allows the wild flowers to grow.
"They've got plenty of room here to move around and find whatever they want to eat. It's a really good place for them to be and we're really happy to have them here."
The cows have returned to the nature reserve following the success of conservation crazing projects in previous years.
Colin Attenborough, chair of the group, told BBC Radio Derby: "We have Joe, Jack, Mickey and Fudge here - they're lovely.
"They've got a lot of work to do. They're here in the pylon fields and then they'll go over to the triangle field - they're great and they love it.
"It's great to have them here. Children come down to look at them and it helps everyone in Sinfin and the surrounding area."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on X, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.