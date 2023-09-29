Derbyshire man denies possession of terrorist documents
A man has denied having a stash of terrorist material on subjects like homemade guns and explosives.
Adrian Monk, 33, from Little Eaton in Derbyshire, also allegedly had titles on "ethnic cleansing", "death dealers" and the "urban guerrilla" last August.
On Friday, he pleaded not guilty to 10 counts of possession of a document useful to terrorism during a hearing at the Old Bailey.
He is due to stand trial at Birmingham Crown Court from 10 June next year.
Monk was granted continued conditional bail until a plea and trial preparation hearing on 2 February.
