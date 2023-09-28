Derby Guildhall: Pigeon poo stops historic city centre clock
A historic clock in a city centre tower has stopped working due to pigeons fouling behind the timepiece.
Derby City Council confirmed mess left by the birds had caused the clock on top of the Derby Guildhall to break down.
It said the timepiece would need to be cleaned before contractors could get in to fix it.
The council has blamed "loose netting" as to how the pigeons accessed the area.
The Guildhall was built in 1730 on the site of the previous hall and was rebuilt in 1828.
A fire in 1841 meant it had to be rebuilt for a third time, with the latest development including the clock tower.
The authority said it became aware of the issue two weeks ago.
"We have investigated the cause and discovered that the netting to the clock tower has become loose," a spokesperson said.
"Pigeons have got into the space and fouled the clock tower. This needs to be cleaned and the netting re-secured before we can send people in to repair the clock.
"We are obtaining prices for this work and will action it as soon as practically possible."
