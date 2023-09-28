Man denies murder of woman found dead in lay-by near M1
A man has denied murdering a woman whose body was discovered in a lay-by near the M1.
Sarah Henshaw went missing from her home in Norman Street, Ilkeston, Derbyshire, on 20 June.
Her body was found six days later off the westbound carriageway of the A617 near Chesterfield, near junction 29 of the M1.
Darren Hall, 36, pleaded not guilty to murder between 19 and 23 June at Derby Crown Court on Thursday.
Mr Hall, of Rodney Way, Ilkeston, was remanded in custody to face trial at the same court on 4 December.
The trial is expected to last two weeks.
Ms Henshaw's mother Lorraine previously paid tribute to her "wonderful daughter and sister".
"She was also a fantastic mum to her two girls, who she loved so much," she said.
"Sarah would always put others first and was always incredibly kind.
"As a family, we are all devastated by her death. We miss her so much and will love her forever."
